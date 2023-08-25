The world of anime is constantly changing, so today the new generations already have slightly more contemporary creations in their banners, this can be seen with the popularity that shows like Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan and more. That brings us to another one of the anime that has made quite a bit of noise for the past couple of years, Jujutsu Kaisen.

This program is having a kind of hiatus, which will end next August 31 to the relief of the fans, and this is because one of the most important arcs of the manga version will be adapted, the Shibuya incident. Same as for many it has been of great relevance to their lore.

It is worth mentioning that this is not only aimed at Japan, since the anime episodes are arriving almost simultaneously through the platform of crunchyroll, so there will be no excessive waiting times. And it is that Jujutsu Kaisen It has become a trend in a short time due to its combats, history, and characters that have already won the love of many.

Editor’s note: Although many deny it, the ancient animes little by little are being set aside to have new exponents, so we are not surprised that there are people with tastes like this Jujutsu and who have never seen Dragon Ball in their life.