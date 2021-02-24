Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular animes of the moment, thanks to its interesting history and the success of the currently adapted chapters.

Among the variety of characters we have both heroes and villains, and without a doubt the main enemy is one of the most mysterious and remains in the sights of the community. We talk about Ryomen Sukuna, known as the King of Curses.

In short, and free of spoilers, in Chapter 1 the protagonist Yuuji Itadori ends up irretrievably attached to the life of Sukuna, and vice versa, which is why this powerful curse has not killed him.

On several occasions we have been able to observe the capricious power of this demon, and despite having several chapters following the track of his plans, we still do not know exactly what he is plotting, both for him and for Itadori.

As the story continues to unfold, cosplay in homage to Sukuna they have not been made wait.

Behold the King of Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna

In Instagram you can find the artist Dat boi or @datboiiicosplay who recently shared with his community a session dedicated to Sukuna, in his characteristic fighting stance, as well as with all the seals that are on his body:

A bit of blood included (but without it he probably wouldn’t be the Sukuna that we all know), this King of Curses made his triumphant return recently.

And if you don’t want to miss what we are talking about, remember that you can see Jujutsu Kaisen every Friday through Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this cosplay from Sukuna? Let us know in the comments.



