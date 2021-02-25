Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime currently trending, where they tell us the story of Yuuji Itadori, who ends up involved in the world of witchcraft and curses; trying to control a powerful demon named Sukuna.

Accompanied by other characters such as Gojo Satoru, Nobara Kugisaki and Fushiguro Megumi, the Adventures of Itadori they have conquered a large part of the community.

Not only making his anime a success, but also boosting the sales of the manga that is published weekly on the Weekly Shonen Jump.

Because of this, we have already seen a good number of cosplays that pay homage to these characters, and there are all kinds, from the most complex and worked to those that take the simplest things to characterize themselves.

About it, you surely know the popular Low Cost Cosplay (or Low Budget Cosplay), who became a viral personality for all of his representations using the most common and unimaginable things.

You just need fried chicken and a lot of imagination for this cosplay

In this case, the creativity of Low Cost Cosplay allowed him to become one of the curses that recently appeared within the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen under the name of Hanami:

Something that she achieved using only her makeup skills, as well as two pieces of fried chicken that serve to simulate a couple of branches … although we do not know if the branches would have been something even cheaper and less peculiar?

We definitely give her extra points for the good pulse when using the eyeliner to draw the marks; as well as the excellent photo editing to add these chicken pieces.

