The first part of the second season of the anime adapted Gojo Satoru’s past arc, in In this one we saw the development of one of the villains and the relationship he shares with the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

In this arc we saw some of the most impressive fights, from Fushiguro facing Gojo, to Geto with his ritual techniques. However, the movements and saturation of these parts required more power, according to fans.

However, There are very specific reasons why Studio MAPPA could not nuance everything the way they would have wanted.at least not for television due to its public safety regulation standards.

Source: Studio MAPPA

However, a new departure in The Blu-ray format allowed the sequences to improve, since they did not have to adhere to public distribution regulations. The Blu-ray format arrived to do justice to Jujutsu Kaisen.

We can see that the new installment optimized the sequences quite a bit. Let’s hope the same thing happens later.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently broadcast. Crunchyroll has the distribution of the delivery that came out in deux cours format. Currently, the adaptation focuses on one of the most anticipated and shocking arcs of Gege Akutami’s manga: the Shibuya arc, in which multiple characters will fall.

On the other hand, the latest manga chapter is available on MangaPlus, the battle between Sukuna and Yuji Itadori is about to begin.

