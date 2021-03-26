Through the official anime account of Jujutsu Kaisen, today the movie that was will premiere next winter and that will be animated by the study MAPPA who made the first season.

Chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 It is a direct prequel to the anime that we have seen so far, in it we will find a new character: Yuta okkotsu already a young man Gojo-sensei.

As of this time, there is no official announcement that this film will reach Latin America, but with the official Latin Spanish version of the series and the success in sales it is having, this is only a matter of time.

What is the history of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

Yuta okkotsu he is a young man tormented by the spirit of his friend Rika who died in a road accident. This spirit has lost any trace of humanity and is seen as a monstrous entity that will protect him at all costs.

Official Poster of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Unable to control the immense power of Rika, is seized by sorcerers. Yuta wishes to die in peace so as not to hurt anyone again, however Satoru Gojo has an idea.

Gojo asks Yuta join the Jujutsu high school where he is studying. This is where the story of the first year of preparatory school begins. Yuta, Gojo, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda.

Jujutsu High School manages to help him control the power of Rika. However, as the training progresses, Yuta he understands how dangerous the world he has entered is.

Manga cover

Now, it only remains to know more through the account or the official page of the film https://jujutsukaisen-movie.jp

