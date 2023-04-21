Dynit announces that the series of JUJUTSU KAISEN will be available in format Blu-rays and DVDs in Italy starting next year May 31st. However, it is a limited edition that will be available to have only upon reservation by April 28th. The print run will be calibrated on the basis of the orders received.

The box set will include a 16-page booklet, a double-sided poster and a sticker.

JUJUTSU KAISEN – The synopsis Unhappiness, regrets, shame: the negative feelings that humans experience turn into Curses that lurk in our daily lives. Curses are rampant throughout the world, leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. Only another Curse can exorcise another! It is in a cursed destiny of clashes, mysteries and sorcery and a boy will have the courage to make a shocking choice to free the world from the yoke of curses. He is Yuji Itadori and he is enrolled in the Tokyo Institute of Occult Arts.

Source: Dynit