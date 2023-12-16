The JUMP Party '24 is now in full swing, and has already provided some interesting news both for anime and manga lovers and for die-hard videogame enthusiasts. Among the works at the center of the event there is obviously Jujutsu Kaisenone of the series of the moment, which is currently making headlines precisely because of a message that the author Gege Akutami released on the occasion of the event.

In this message, Akutami in fact he communicated that this will most likely be the last JUMP Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen is still runningthus suggesting the desire to bring the events to a conclusion by December 2024.

Obviously it is good to take these words with caution, lightly, as it has already happened countless times that an author can change his mind and retrace his steps and continue. Will this be the case? At the moment nothing can tell us with absolute certainty, and all we can do is enjoy the work until its natural conclusion.

Born in 2018 on the pages of the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen JumpJujutsu Kaisen is currently being published in our territory thanks to Sandwiches under his label Planet Manga.

A cursed destiny of clashes, mysteries and witchcraft and a boy with the courage to make a shocking choice. He is Yuji Itadori and he is a member of the Occult Research Club…

Source: JUMP Party '24 Street Anime News Network