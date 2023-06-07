













Jujutsu Kaisen: The importance of Nanami Kento – the virtue of guidance

Jujutsu Kaisen: The importance of teachers in shonen

What do teachers imply in shonen?

We know that the shonen demography has some essential points for a development that pulls from the epic to the emotional. Some of these events usually have critical points to form the narrative, and range from the triad of a team of friends, to the guidance of a teacher that, very much in the Japanese style, implies a much deeper bond than educating or professionalizing someone in academic matters.

We know that being a teacher in a Japanese region suggests many nuances and very profound implications. Guidance, respect, and responsibility are very important concepts in Japanese culture, and teaching and protecting someone is very important to teachers. It is a task full of honor and responsibilities.

The figure of the teacher is important in general, however, in shonen it also usually fulfills a precise argumentative turn.. We just have to remind Jiraiya of Naruto and even All Might from My Hero Academiabecause both are examples of teachers and what they symbolize for their students and their personal growth in various ways.

Some links of shonen teachers also have a special warmer touch, because they go through the networks of an institutionalized guide, to mention it in some way, and come to be structured with emotions derive affective ties that support a resurgence of the protagonists.

Education is not a process isolated from affection, but it does have certain limits because it has specific motivations. However, a full development for an assertive education responds to empathy and affective responsibility with students, and shonen reiterates this aspect quite a lot.

The death of the masters in the shonen cause a break and a special growth in the protagonists and this is what Kento Nanami sustained in Yuji Itadori in jujutsu kaisen, as I will comment below.

Who is Kento Nanami?

He used to be an office worker, but became a high-ranking sorcerer. After that he collaborated with Gojo Satoru and he was partially entrusted with the upbringing and care of Yuji Itadori, Sukuna’s “container”. The boy is usually recognized as the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Kento Nanami is one of the most important characters in jujutsu kaisen, by the company that offers Yuji Itadori. He is a teacher who does not stop seeing him as a child who requires care and greater empathy than an adult, especially he makes an effort in the process of caring for their development.

Kento Nanami and Yuji Itadori

Gojo Satoru has a different relationship with his students that, although it is close and not very hierarchical, also implies more camaraderie with his students and this is tempered with a bit of carelessness and insensitivity, as well as less protection, because he sees people in different ways. more independent way.

However, for his part, Kento Nanami has a warmer and more caring relationship with Yuji Itadori and its role in Jujutsu Kaisen it involves more than just his power and guidance.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Shibuya Incident- Kento Nanami

Spoiler alert!

in the arc of “The Shibuya Incident” the atmosphere of Jujutsu Kaisen it begins to take on a much firmer and darker nature. We have multiple ultimate battles and find different types of losses and decisions to be made by various characters.

One of the monumental losses that we will experience will be that of Kento Nanami, however, the circumstances will make it much more difficult to process.

Kento Nanami fights with everything he has in jujutsu kaisen, towards the end, with multiple burns and even without his left eye, he will face Mahito just at the moment when Itadori appears, only to see him die in a very violent manner.

However, his teacher manages to leave him a few words: “now everything is in his hands”, while he dissolves in the air. After this, Yuji Itadori will burn with anger and pain, he will show us a new stage of his character.

Yuji Itadori emerges with a new maturation and this moment in his life will remain generating his new decisions and will also allow us to see how he processes and faces new and difficult scenarios in his life.

The loss of a master in shonen is vital because it pushes the protagonist to fully maturebut in a rather forced way. Jujutsu Kaisen He allowed Itadori to witness his teacher’s last moments, and in some way he obtained a kind of farewell that will help him move on and conceive new goals based not only on memory, but on the teachings of his former teacher.

Remember that the arc of “The Shibuya Incident” of jujutsu kaisen, it will bring us multiple losses, so we must prepare ourselves.

The ninth arc of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen bears by name “The Shibuya Incident” It is contained from volume 9 to 16. From chapter 79 to 137.

