But it is better to go into details about it. What happens is that Junya Fukuda participated in an interview that sought to show Shueisha's way of working. This is what can be seen in the video on Twitter in this note.

According to Fukuda he knows the ending of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen because of what Akutami has shared with him, and he was happy to know how things are going to end. Obviously, the interviewer asked her if she could reveal anything about this outcome.

But in that sense he decided to remain silent, since if he spoke he could ruin everything. However, they told her that if she would agree to 'exchange' the end of the series with the editor of the manga One Piece.

That is, they both shared how it will end. Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. If such a situation existed, Junya Fukuda would be willing to do it.

But it is something hypothetical that is difficult to make a reality. The fact is that Fukuda knows how Yuji Itadori's adventures will end.

And this coincides with what Gege Akutami commented within the framework of Jump Festa '24, which took place in Japan from December 15 to 16, 2023.

The host asks JJK editor if he can tell them how JJK ends but Junya san respectfully declines. But later, host comes up with a brilliant idea of ​​having One Piece Editor to reveal OP ending in exchange to reveal JJK ending, and JJK's editor accepts the deal right away lol https://t.co/YQse3D4P6N — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 14, 2024

Before the audience the creator of the series said 'this is probably the last Jump Festa where Jujutsu Kaisen will still be serialized'.

Based on this, it can be thought that the manga is going to end this year, and that the editor knows how it will end because it is imminent.

As you can see, it is a matter of taking the statements of Gege Akutami and Junya Fukuda as a basis to capture that. Unless Akutami delays things again.

