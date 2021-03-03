Manga readers are always the ones who get the worst news first, and this is what happened to him. Shibuya Incident Arc that goes from chapters 79 to 136 of the manga.

In it, finally the alliance between Mahito Y Suguru Geto makes his move to try and seal Satoru Gojo, with several epic confrontations and several casualties for the wizards, arguably the biggest loss fans felt was that of Nanami Kento.

The death of one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen Without a doubt, it gave this arc the weight it deserved, but that was not all, because in addition to the initial shock, fans began to debate widely in networks about the author’s statements in this regard.

Why did Gege Akutami kill Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the new fanbook of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami talks about why he decided to assassinate this character, who also turned out to be one of his favorites:

When I decided to start with everything related to the Shibuya incident, to be honest, I really liked Nanami. It is easy for me to place it in any type of plot. However, when I considered the roles for the story and character movement, I had no other choice..

In accordance with Akutami, other characters still had issues to be resolved in the future of the story, but Nanami no longer, that is why he chose it to close this event.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen will end sooner than you expect, according to its author.

Furthermore, in an interview for Fuji TV, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen He also revealed that he had already planned the ending of several characters, such as Itadori Y Fushiguro, and it seems that the death of Nanami it was in the same way on that list.

Nanami He was one of the most popular characters in the community alongside the protagonists and Gojo, and now they are waiting to see how the plot unfolds with the first chapters after this very intense arc.

What did you feel when you knew that Nanami would die in this arc? Do you think the author made the right decision? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



