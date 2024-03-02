













They celebrated the Anime Awards 2024 in Japan and, as expected, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen took the 2024 anime award, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Blacksmith Village Arc – won the award for best animation.

Jujutsu Kaisen also won the prize for best character design, best cinematography, best action, best supporting character, best opening, best ending, best voice acting, best voice acting in Portuguese and best voice acting at the Anime Awards 2024. in French.

It is worth emphasizing that the anime based on the work of Gege Akutami It began in the summer season and extended until the winter season with a total of 23 chapters, finishing up animating the Shibuya incident arc.

Source: Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen and the rest of the winners at the 2024 Anime Awards

We present the list of winners announced during the Anime Awards 2024:

Anime of the Year: Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Long running series – One Piece

Best New Series – Chainsaw Man

Best Movie – Suzume

Best Original Anime – Buddy Daddies

Best Animation – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Blacksmith Village Arc

Best Character Design – Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Best Director – Shota Goshozono – Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Best Cinematography – Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Best Art Direction – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Blacksmith Village Arc

Best Romance – Horimiya: The missing pieces

Best Comedy – Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2

Best Action – Jujutsu Kaisen – Season 2

Best Fantasy – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Blacksmith Village Arc

Best Drama – Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters special 1

Best slice-of-life anime – Bocchi the rock!

Best Main Character – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

Best Supporting Character – Satoru Gojo – Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Character “we must always protect” – Anya Forger – Spy x Family Season 1 part 2

Best Musical Performance – Idol – Yoasobi – Oshi no Ko

Best Soundtrack – Attack on Titan The Final Chapters Special 1

Best Opening – Where our Blue is by Tatsuya Kitani – first opening of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Ending – Akari by Soshi Sakiyama – First ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Best Japanese Voice Actor – Yuuchi Nakamura – Satoru Gojo

Best English Voice Actor – Ryan Colt Levy – Denji

Best voice actor in Spain – Joel Gómez Jiménez – Denji

Best Latin American Voice Actor – Emilio Treviño – Denji

Best Voice Actor in Portuguese – Léo Robelo – Satoru Gojo

Best German Voice Actor – Franziska Trunte – Power from Chainsaw Man

Best Italian Voice Actor – Mosè Singh – Denji

Best Arabic Voice Actor – Taleb Alrefai – Senku Ishigami from Dr. Stone

Best French Voice Actor – Martial Le Minoux – Suguru Geto

