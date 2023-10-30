













Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna is finally back and preparing to appear in the Shibuya Incident









The official poster presents Sukuna, the king of curses, walking freely through the streets of Tokyo. After the sealing of Gojo Satoru, the most powerful and oldest curse is walking on Japan’s clear Halloween night, while the other sorcerers desperately fight to save Shibuya Station and free Gojo.

The rapid advance also allows us to see the main cast in the middle of the battle of Tokyo. Mahito’s funny face contrasts strongly with Itadori’s seriousness; both characters are on the threshold of a definitive confrontation.

On the other hand, the streets of Jujutsu Kaisen They simply have wonderful art that plays with shadows and brightness. The “Shibuya Incident” is getting wonderful animation that brings death into its stride. However, the pain that it will present to us will be masterfully realized, because the animation will do justice to every moment that remains.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The revealed poster simply prepares more intensity for the moments that will embrace the streets of Tokyo Jujutsu Kaisen on the unfortunate Halloween night we are about to witness.

Where can I read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Currently, the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It has 240 chapters. The last and first three are available for free reading on MangaPlus. Panini is the publisher that distributes them in print, edited and translated into Latin American Spanish.

On the other hand, The anime is available on Crunchyroll. Both the first season, the movie and the new installment that is streaming.

