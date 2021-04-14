One of the things that makes the manga and anime of Jujutsu Kaisen is his main villain, Sukuna. Usually the hero and his rival are always separated, but this is not the case in this story.

Actually, Gege Akutani created a story in which the greatest enemy that exists lives within the protagonist. That lends itself to attractive approaches. All because this Curse it can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Sukuna is very much to be feared in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna does not get along very well with the hero Yuji Itadori. In fact, he takes every opportunity to gain control of his body and become more powerful.

Just because Yuji consumed one of his fingers is that it became his ‘container’, and this is how he retains his tremendous power within himself. This sorcerer was feared and hated in ancient Japan, causing many deaths with his evil deeds. Nothing has changed over time.

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen shows his friendlier side with this cosplay

On Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna He is a mocking and devious character, but at the same time, very cunning and Machiavellian. In the first season of the anime it came up several times. Yes, you are concerned that Itadori get hurt or killed.

But simply because it obeys your interests. He sees it more as a tool to an end. And when he asks for your help, you decide whether or not it is in your best interest to support him. He has come to the degree of mocking his face, like an evil demon.

This cosplay is inspired by this villain

Perhaps because of all the above, this character remains very popular among fans, and they have begun to appear. cosplays based on it. However, some seek to represent it differently.

That is the case of the cosplayer Danielle vedovelli (@danievedo). As you will realize, it is an interpretation gender bender (sex change). It should be noted that when it comes to makeup and hair color, they are reminiscent of Sukuna.

But outside of that … it is difficult to identify this character from Jujutsu Kaisen naked eye. Especially since he’s wearing a suit that Sukuna never used in the anime.

As for his hair, because in reality this villain wears it short. Perhaps it would be more obvious if this cosplayer an extra mouth or eye will be painted on the hand, arm or cheek, since that is something associated with this Curse, and that makes it scarier. Let’s say it is a free interpretation.

Fountain.



