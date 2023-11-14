













Jujutsu Kaisen shows great animation to the sorcerers and curses that control Domain Expansion









The new animation sequence – which simulates quick pages from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen It has a unique style. The strokes are fast and thick, allowing us to see dark and poorly outlined movements. Thanks to that, The effect of the expansion of the characters’ domains has more chilling margins, which erase the limits of reality.

The video focuses especially on Mahito and Gojo Satoru; However, it also allows us to see the faces of precious sorcerers, among them Nobara, Megumi, Itadori and even Yuta.

The expansion of the domains looks great especially because of the hand movements, since these generate a galactic environment behind, which better configures the essence of each of the domains that are one of the most important and interesting questions in the techniques of the universe of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The essence of the supernatural, action-packed air of the anime is clearly presented in this video that connects us even more with the sensations of the story. Awesome! Remember that a new anime episode premieres every Thursday!

Source: Studio MAPPA

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

All chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen They are available on Crunchyroll. The first season had 24 episodes. The second installment arrived in 2023 and was deferred in a deux cours format, currently it has gathered 16 chapters and is still broadcast.

The second season will adapt the Shibuya arc, which is one of the most anticipated by fans. Currently, Gege Akutami’s manga has 241 chapters.

