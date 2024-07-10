Jujutsu Kaisen It is one of the most popular dark shonen of the moment, in fact, the reviews are getting worse, but the consumption does not stop. The author is accused of having killed almost all of his cast, however, there was hope that something would happen that would give a different turn to the delivery, however, this does not seem so possible now that the mangaka announced the final arc.

It turns out that Shinjuku Showdown: The Sinister Battle of Shinjiku is the last arc of Jujutsu Kaisenas confirmed by Gege Akutami.

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen It is 262-2 – Shinjuku Grim Battle (34-2), in other words, We are already in the final stage of the story. While final arcs can last quite a long time, the usual length of a long period is one year of serialization.

Nothing is taken for granted and there is certainly nothing limiting Gege Akutami, however, we do not know how close we are to the end of Jujutsu Kaisen.

We know that the sorcerers have been fighting against Sukuna, the king of curses for some months now and in fact, we have already lost the strongest of humanity, One last hope lies with Yuta and Toge Inumaki, with their cursed speech. What happens is quite definitive..

Towards the end of chapter 262 of the manga Jujutsu Kaisen We see how Inumaki creates a gap for Okkotsu to activate Purple, Gojo Satoru’s most powerful technique. What will happen now? Could it be that we are close to the extermination of Sukuna or the sorcerers? Anything could happen…

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Yuji Itadori?

Yuji Itadori is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is a young man raised by his grandfather, he is quite strong physically and emotionally. He belongs to the club of fans of supernatural things and because of this, one day he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a sorcerer who attends a special school.

Yuji ends up ingesting a cursed finger of Sukuna, the King of Curses, and thus becomes its vessel. When the authorities of the witchcraft institution realize that he has resistance, they will put him in their sights, but thanks to his teacher and other friends he will continue trying to finish off what he contains.to rid the world of evil, however, is far from simple…

