













Jujutsu Kaisen: Second Season will show Gojo’s evolution on his path as a teacher

Gojo is a rebellious master sorcerer who has an elegant demeanor and an impressive personality. that captivated the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen. We can finally find out more about his past and how he ended up being who we know now.

It is always strange to think about the adolescence of our parents or our teachers, because we know people who have traveled a previous path that forges them in particular ways, so when we meet them, and we investigate their past, it always causes a kind of shock, probably the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It impacts us a lot, since we will know more about Gojo Satoru.

Source: Studio Mappa- Gojo Satoru as a student.

Yuichi Nakamura, Gojo’s voice actor, mentions that he is very excited about the production of Jujutsu Kaisen, especially for the focus he will have on Satoru this time, his comment below:

“This time, we finally see some growth or a little change. However, that does not mean that 100% of everything is displayed. In the end, you have to keep in mind that the time jump is 10 years later, it’s not like they are completely narrated. What happened there, what kind of changes of heart and mind took place, we can only leave those blank spaces to the imagination of the fans.”

Of course, no one, let alone Gojo Saturo, will be 100 percent exposed, and even if it were, understanding its development would be very complex. Nevertheless, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen it will give us chapters that will make us connect better with it and we will be able to see its implications in the story in general.

We recommend: Jujutsu Kaisen: The importance of Nanami Kento – the virtue of guidance

Where can I read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

MangaPlus has the last three issues of Gege Akutami’s manga available legally and free of charge.

It currently has 225 chapters that are published every Sunday at 9 in the morning.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.