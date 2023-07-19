













Jujutsu Kaisen: Second season will have dubbing into Latin Spanish and this is its experienced cast







Crunchyroll will release on July 27, 2023 the version dubbed into Latin Spanish (also from Brazilian Portuguese) of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

We introduce you to the voice cast of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen to Latin Spanish:

Pepe Vilchis (Shun’s Knights of the ZodiacTrevor Belmont of castlevania) as Satoru Gojo

(Shun’s Knights of the ZodiacTrevor Belmont of castlevania) as Satoru Gojo Christian Stempler (Shiryu of Knights of the ZodiacByakuya’s bleach) as Suguru Geto

(Shiryu of Knights of the ZodiacByakuya’s bleach) as Suguru Geto Victor Ruiz (Saitama from one punch manDraken’s Tokyo Revengers) as Touji Fushiguro

(Saitama from one punch manDraken’s Tokyo Revengers) as Touji Fushiguro elena torres (Koala’s One Piece Gold) as Shōko Ieiri

(Koala’s One Piece Gold) as Shōko Ieiri Riko Amanai – To be announced

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is animated by Studio MAPPA (Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan final season, Jigokuraku.

The direction is in charge of Shota Goshozono (Black Clover, fate apocrypha).

The script and the composition of the series are in the hands of Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan final season, Mob Psycho 100).

In addition, it should be noted that the first season and the movie of the series based on the manga by Gege Akutami are available on Crunchyroll. The manga is still in publication and currently has 229 chapters.

Official synopsis for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, according to Crunchyroll:

“This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it is the spring of 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two incomparable sorcerers of jujutsu from Jujutsu High, have received two missions from Tengen, a immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. a mission is escort and erase the Stellar Plasma Vessel, Amanai Riko, the chosen girl as the best partner to fuse with Tengen. So the two embarked on his escort mission to keep the jujutsu community going, but a assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the stellar plasma vessel. Gojo and Geto’s pasts, the ones that would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerers and the users of More evil curses are about to be revealed…”

Let’s remember that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It was announced in a delivery in deux cours format and it was reported that two arcs of the manga will be adapted.: the stellar plasma vessel and part of the plot of the Shibuya incident.

