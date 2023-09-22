













Jujutsu Kaisen: Second season reunited Gojo and Geto









Imagine seeing a terrible ex out of the blue, and at a crucial moment in your life. Well now think that you could see a person who should no longer belong to this material plane because he should have died long ago.

The latter happened to Gojo Satoru, the strongest sorcerer of all time. Jujutsu Kaisen and due to what He reunited with a ghost from his past that he had supposedly ended up with, Gheto, his best friend.

In the middle of the Shibuya train station, The sorcerers meet again and the shock is so terrible for Gojo Satoru that he will even fall and be sealed. After this, what will happen to the other sorcerers and people on the station?

Source: Studio MAPPA

Gojo’s impact is understandable, not only because of the bond he shares with his former friend turned villain, but also because he was supposed to be dead. If we remember the last moments of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0Gojo would leave leaving Ghetto dying.

However, it has also been revealed that Gheto is a simple body that is managed by another will, that of Kenjaku, a sentient curse that usurped the corpse of Gojo’s old friend.

We recommend you: Anime to watch before Jujutsu Kaisen: sorcery, occultism and demons

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Both the first season and the movie are available on the Crunchyroll platform, which also distributes the new delivery.

Let us remember that the second season will be broadcast in a deux cours format, the new phase is the one that is currently broadcast.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)