Toji Fushiguro belonged to the Zenin clan (one of the most important Jujutsu Kaisen), however, he also suffered rejection because he did not possess any cursed techniques. However, the heavenly curse on him allowed him to have unparalleled physical talent.

He was a gambler and a playboy he depended on the women he knew (because he escaped from the clan) and went from one place to another, until one unexpected day he met Megumi’s mother, who made him change course.

However, luck did not smile on her and she died too soon. Nevertheless, Touji took his wife’s last name, which is the same one Megumi inherited.

Touji Fushiguro seemed to care little about what was going on around him and even forgot the names of the people he met, despite this, he chose the name Megumi without thinking about the sex of his baby.

Toji Fushiguro is an interesting character from Jujutsu Kaisen because he belongs to the fearsome Zenin clan (from which he escapes) and When he dies, he will not forget to leave Megumi, his son, in charge with Gojo, so that he does not fall into the hands of the clan from which he managed to free himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Fushiguro Toji die?

The Association of the Vessels of Time will give you a task in which you must kill the next vessel of the stellar substance. This will lead him to face Gojo, will die assassinated by it, not before leaving Megumi in his care.

Subsequently will have an extraordinary appearance that will make him face his sonHowever, it seems that the man was not as callous as supposed, he will end up sacrificing himself for Megumi.

