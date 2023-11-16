













At least five animators or directors who have worked on the new episodes have spoken out about the unfair and unacceptable production schedule to which they are subjected. The problem is that this is affecting the anime.

On more than one occasion the comments of the team in charge of Jujutsu Kaisen They have reached the fans. Without leaving aside that since the Shibuya Arc began, the quality of the animation has been somewhat inconsistent.

Statements about the problems at MAPPA resonate before the premiere of episode 17. Someone who spoke about the issue was Arai Kazuto, one of the directors, who said ‘Bad news has arrived and I am very overwhelmed’.

Fountain: MAPPA.

To the above, Kazuto added ‘This is the most boring ending I can think of. Ah, the party is over. Yes let’s go. Let’s go [de aquí]’. In a later publication he highlighted ‘I’m seriously deflated. Nothing is fun anymore. I can not stand it’.

What was said by this director of Jujutsu Kaisen It is not something isolated. Another, Amphibi, posted on Twitter ‘the end’ with a skull emoji, and Okubo Shunsuke published sketches inspired by the anime of Shirobako.

It’s over for jujutsu kaisen season 2 from episode 18. The production committee denied a break and a lot of animators are expressing their disappointment for their working conditions in mappa #jjk pic.twitter.com/Chgnkfzm3H — Sam (@pirateking056) November 14, 2023

One of the characters appears hanging in the drawings because he is exhausted. Some animators RTed the messages; They did not speak clearly but they imply that things are wrong in the study of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Fountain: MAPPA.

Honeone, another artist, denounces that the team completes a project in a time that is impossible, they make a fuss and the bosses, upon seeing the results, say that they can do it. This is why there are no improvements in MAPPA.

