After months of emotional torment, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has come to an end. Fortunately, It has also been confirmed that the third season is already in production. That's right, fans of MAPPA's work won't have to wait long to see Yuji, Okkotsu, and the rest of the characters from this beloved anime return.

Through their social networks, It has been confirmed that the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is already in production. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information on this. Although additional details are promised to be provided in a couple of months, we currently do not know when the adaptation will return to the small screen.

The second season of the anime gave us the adaptations of the arcs of Gojo's Past and the Shibuya Incident. In this way, it is expected that in the future we will see the events of the Culling Games, or the Games of Sacrifice, which cover chapters 137 to 221 of the manga. Considering how extensive this section of the story is, It is not ruled out that MAPPA divides this season into two or three sectionssimilar to what they did this year with the second season of Jujutsu Kaisenor with the end of Attack on Titan.

This time, we would see events like the fight between Yuji and Okkotsu, the Zenin clan massacre, the introduction of Hakari, as well as all the fights that take place during the Culling Games. Although it is too early to know what will happen beyond the third season, the possibility that MAPPA is considering another movie of Jujutsu Kaisen to show us the most important fight in this story, before returning to a traditional format for the last section of the story.

With this, It is very likely that the manga Jujustu Kaisen your days are already numbered. While we are not yet close to reaching the conclusion, Gege Akutami, author of the work, noted that the adventures of Yuji and company would come to an end in three more major arcs. This statement he made just before the Shibuya Incident. Taking into consideration that this was one of these major events, and the second was the Culling Games, this means that the fight in Shinjuku that we are seeing right now could very well be the last major event in history.

Now, the question that many have is: when will the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen? Although we are expected to have more information in 2024, we are likely to see this return until 2025. Currently, the company is working on animes such as Bucchigiri?!, Bōkyaku Battery, the second season of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, the second season of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill, Lazarus, Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence, Zombie Land Saga the Movie, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

So in addition to multiple animes, they are also working on a couple of movies, so the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen it might not arrive in 2024. We can only wait and see what the studio will do in the future. Along with this, we must not forget all the cases of excessive work that we saw throughout this year, so the company could very well modify its work style, thus delaying several productions, although the chances of this happening are low. .

Remember, the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is already in production, and we will have more information in 2024.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait to see the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen. As someone who is up to date with the manga, they want to see how the anime manages to solve the pacing problems that some fights and moments in the story have, especially those that take place after a certain fight with Megumi.

Via: TOHO