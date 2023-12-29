'Jujutsu Kaisen' was positioned as one of the best anime of the year with its season 2, which covered the Shibuya incident arc in its last 18 episodes. This left locals and strangers very surprised, since after the problems in Map, the studio in charge of the anime adaptation, many believed that its quality was going to decrease, but the opposite turned out to be the case. Now, after the end of said installment, fans of the Gege Akutami saga were in total desolation, since they thought they would have to wait until 2024 to find out more news about the series.

However, the good news did not take long to arrive, as the same developers were in charge of announcing the premiere of the third season of the anime, igniting the hopes of all the followers of the adventures of Yuji Itadori and Gojo Satoru.

When does the third season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' come out?

Through their official account on X (formerly Twitter), those in charge of the anime confirmed the development of the third season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', which will cover the 'Culling Game Arc'. Unfortunately, in said statement They did not give further details about the date on which it will be released.something that opened debate among fans.

On the one hand, some announced that the new season could arrive at the end of 2024, while others indicated that the wait will last until 2025. The truth is that, taking into account that Map is working on other projects, 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 3 could premiere between 2026 and 2027.

Another point that caught the attention of fans was the fact that they announced the 'Culling Game Arc' before touching on the two previous narrative arcs: 'The Extermination of Itadori' and 'Perfect preparation'. However, Mappa could do what he did in season 2, in which, apart from the 'Shibuya Incident' arc, he touched on the 'Hidden Inventory' and 'Untimely Death' arcs.

How many chapters will the 'Culling Game Arc' have?

Another detail that is unknown, but that will be communicated in the coming days, is about the duration of season 3 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'. However, if we take into account the previous installments of the anime, this new part could have more than 20 episodes. Let us remember that the first season had 24 episodes, while the second had 23.

What is the 'Culling Game Arc' about?

The new arc of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' will show us the path that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and their allies must follow when they enter the Culling Game with the purpose of preventing Tsumiki Fushiguro's participation and freeing Gojo Satoru from his confinement, as well as protecting to Tengen from Kenjaku's control.

