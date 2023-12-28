Jujutsu Kaisen will have one third season . Considering that together with Demon Slayer it is the most successful anime series of the moment, the official announcement is not too surprising. After all Map , the studio that is building it, had already said some time ago that the work was underway. What better time to announce the new season than when the previous one ended?

The announcement

The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen will focus on the narrative arc Cullin Game. To reveal the news, a short teaser with explanatory animations was published. In any case, the suspicion is that the season also covers in some way the two minor narrative arcs that separate the Shibuya one and the new one, namely Itadori Extermination and Perfect Preparation. In any case, we'll see what awaits fans in the coming months.

In the meantime, if you want you can buy the manga by Gege Akutami, which is still being published, or you can review the previous episodes of the anime, which are available with subtitles in Italian on Sony's subscription service Crunchyroll.

Juju Kaisen tells the story of Yuji Itadori, a boy with exceptional strength, who, to save a classmate attacked by a curse, ingests a finger of Ryomen Sukuna, a very powerful curse that wants to reincarnate in his body. From here a series of events will start that will take him to the high school for sorcerers called Jujutsu, where he will have to come to terms with what he has become, led by the very powerful Satoru Gojo.