There Season 2 of the anime adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen has recently ended, bringing with it an important announcement. Well yes, the animated series will continue with a Season 3as expected, and will narrate the events narrated in Culling Game Arc proposed by the original manga.

The animation studio MAP will continue to work on the series, with the official YouTube channel of TOHO Animation he has already proposed a small announcement trailer.

Since this is an initial announcement, it is not yet possible to know when the animated adventures of the series will resume. We'll have to wait for further communications to find out.

Created by Gege Akutami and published in 2018 on the pages of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, Jujutsu Kaisen can currently count on an anime adaptation of two seasons and a film. The series can also be viewed in Italian on the streaming platform Cruncyroll.

As for the manga, however, this is published in our territory thanks to Sandwiches under his label Planet Manga. Here is a little introduction to the story:

A cursed destiny of clashes, mysteries and witchcraft and a boy with the courage to make a shocking choice. He is Yuji Itadori and he is a member of the Occult Research Club…

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network