‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, an anime based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, has established itself as one of the best series today; In addition, its second season is one of the most popular on streaming platforms. However, fans of Gojo Satoru’s adventures will have to wait a long time before the arrival of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Do you want to know when and where to see the new chapter of the anime? Here we tell you all the details.

When will chapter 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ be released?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ -directed by Shota Goshozonowho replaced Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment— will keep all his followers in expectation, since it will be released on Thursday August 31, 2023when a new story of the saga will begin.

The ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga was first published on March 5, 2018. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch the sixth episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 6 of the anime will be released ONLINE incrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It is necessary to indicate that, on this page, you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others , although as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

Why will ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ S02E06 take a while to be released?

The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will go on hiatus for approximately three weeks, which is due to various reasons. One of them is because a narrative arc ended in the previous episode, which will bring us back to the present, continuing what happened in the first installment, where Gojo is the teacher of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara.

Another reason is because the end of the Untimely Death Arc will be used to broadcast two special episodes, which will have recaps of Goyo’s past, and the movie ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’, which will deal with the star student Yuta Okkotsu. This will be done so that fans can know the events of the past and understand the facts that will be shown in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

This is the premiere schedule for the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’:

July 6th: Episode 1 (Hidden Inventory Arc)

Episode 1 (Hidden Inventory Arc) July 13: Episode 2 (Hidden Inventory Arc)

Episode 2 (Hidden Inventory Arc) July 20th: Episode 3 (Hidden Inventory Arc)

Episode 3 (Hidden Inventory Arc) July 27th: Episode 4 (Hidden Inventory Arc)

Episode 4 (Hidden Inventory Arc) August 3rd: episode 5 (Untimely Death Arc)

episode 5 (Untimely Death Arc) August 10: recap of Gojo’s past and the movie “Jujutsu Kaisen 0″

recap of Gojo’s past and the movie “Jujutsu Kaisen 0″ 17 of August: recap of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen

recap of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen August 31:episode 6 (The Shibuya Incident arc).

