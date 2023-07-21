Chapter 3 of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ (‘War of sorcery’, by its name in Spanish) is close to its premiere time. In the following note, we will give you all the information so that you do not miss any of the story that narrates the arc of the past of Gojo, in which more will be known about the origin of his power, as well as his relationship with Suguru Geto. It should be noted that this is an anime based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutami.

When will episode 3 of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The third episode of the second installment of the famous anime —directed by Shota Goshozono, who replaced Park Sung-hoo, director of the first season—will premiere on Thursday, July 20, 2023 and will continue with the trend of issuing new episodes of this new stage every Thursday.

The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiered on July 6, 2023. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch the third episode of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 3 of the anime will be released ONLINE in crunchyroll, streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account, in the event that you do not have one, in the plan of your choice. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because that way you can see the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others.

What time does chapter 3 of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The third episode of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will be released on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at noon (Peruvian time). If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective opening hours.

Mexico: 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1.00 pm

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:00 p.m.

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

Watch the trailer for the second season

