The event organized by the studio MAP last Sunday revealed a new trailer for season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisenanimated series based on the manga by Gege Akutami. Thanks to this video we can hear for the first time the new opening of the anime, or “Ao no Sumika” (the blue house) sung by Tatsuya Kitani. The closing theme will instead be “Akari” (Lantern) Of Soushi Sakiyama.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will start next July 6thi up MBS, TBS and 28 other affiliated regional channels. To replace Sunghoo Park in the role of director we will find Shota Goshozonoand among the new cast members we will find Anna Nagas in the role of Riko Amanai And Takehito Koyasu in that of Toji Fushiguro. The second season will air for two consecutive courses, for a total of six months of continuous broadcasting. Will adapt story arcs”Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu” And “Shibuya Incidentt” of the original manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available in Italian (subtitled and dubbed) on Crunchyroll and most likely this second season in simulcast will be too.

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 – Trailer

Source: MAP Street Anime News Network