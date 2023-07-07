Crunchyroll announced that JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2 was released yesterday, Thursday 6 July, on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of. The broadcast will take place in simulcast with Japan, one episode per week with Italian subtitles.

Crunchyroll also confirms that too JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2 in the future will receive a Italian dubbing the details of which will be revealed shortly. The first season of the anime by is also available on the platform MAPas well as the prequel film JUJUTSU KAISEN 0. Below you will find the synopsis of season 2 of the anime based on the comic series of Gege Akutami:

“The past comes to light when second-year students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are assigned to escort young Riko Amanai to Master Tengen. But when a non-sorcerer opponent attempts to kill them, their mission to protect the Astral Fluid Belly threatens to turn them into bitter enemies and define their destinies: one of them would become the most powerful sorcerer in the world and the other his craziest curse user!”

Here is the link to first episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2. We remind you that every new episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN season 2 is released every Thursday.

Source: Crunchyroll