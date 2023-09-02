After a three week wait, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ returned with its episode 6, which began the arc of the Shibuya Incident, one of the most acclaimed by all anime fans, who expect it to be just as exciting and tragic as in the manga. In this new narrative arc, the series will be located in the present after the first five episodes of the season touched on the past of Satoru Gojothis as a kind of explanation for what will come in the second part of the delivery.

Do you want to know how many chapters the shibuya arch, one of the longest in its manga version? Here we will tell you all the data that the fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ they should know.

How many chapters will the Shibuya Incident arc have?

The first part of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ It had five episodes, which aired until August 3. In those chapters the arcs of the Hidden Inventory and Untimely Death were covered. And, as confirmed by the anime makers, the Shibuya Incident arc will have 18 episodeswith which the second installment of the anime will have a total of 23 chapters.

It should be remembered that episode six, the first of the new narrative arc, premiered on August 31, 2023 and bears the name “That’s what it’s all about”, which has the following synopsis: “While Gojo tries to find the mole that is Leaking information, Geto and Mahito continue to prepare for the Shibuya coup.” The new episode will arrive on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, the new episodes of the anime will be released ONLINE incrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

