‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ reached the most exciting part of the anime with the beginning of the Shibuya incident arc and the return of Mahito, who had a tough battle against Mechamaru in the previous chapter. Now, in episode 8 of season 2, this story based on the manga written and illustrated by Gege Akutami will have even more drama and action with the appearance of Gojo Satoru and, perhaps, the loss of one of the characters most beloved by the fans. fans.

Mahito reappeared in chapter 7 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

What time does episode 8, season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

Chapter 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, will premiere at 12:00 pm (Peruvian time) on Thursday, September 14, 2023, and will be released simultaneously with broadcast in Japan. Below, we leave you a list with the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain so you can enjoy the anime:

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Colombia: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Chile: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Argentina: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 in Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to watch chapter 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, chapter 8 can be seen ONLINE from Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of animation programs. In addition, on this page, all the full episodes of the first season of the anime are also available. To have access to all the exclusive content of this service, you must register and create an account on the plan of your choice if you do not have one. Likewise, the application offers you a free trial for 14 days.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ started the most important part of the anime. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

There is also the option to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for free and online, however, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere on Crunchyroll, because only in this way will you have access to the anime at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are pages dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual content, you will have to access them at your own risk.