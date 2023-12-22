













Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2 did animate Mei Mei's most intimate scene









The last chapter stirred up fans and I'll explain why below.

The episode came out on Thursday, December 21, 2023. It was titled “Metamorphosis 2” and continued to focus on the battle between Yuji Itadori and Geto – or what remains of him – but several characters were added, including Choso. AND, Although the battle was voracious, a scene was added that blew fans' minds.

In “Metamorphosis 2” We see to Mei Mei, the spectacular sorceress who loves money, has an intense fight in which she could have lost her life. However, thanks to his little brother's ritual technique he managed to escape from the battlefield and moved to Malaysia.

In the introduction We see Mei Mei in a hotel that seems expensive while she lies next to her brother in bed and tells him that he will stay with him all day as a reward for his help. However, the scene seems provocative and could suggest that it has a more sexual than fraternal charge, especially due to the type of relationship that the brothers have, at least that is what the fans claim.

Mei Mei has never been one of the most appreciated characters by fans of Jujutsu Kaisen who perceive her as materialistic and selfish enough to respect her. Let's say that this last scene doesn't help him much either. What do you think? Do you hate Mei Mei more than Sukuna?

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen It is still streaming on Crunchyroll. Every Thursday a new chapter is released. On the other hand, the manga is updated every Sunday through MangaPlus, which has the last three episodes available for free reading and in Spanish.

Let us remember that both platforms have paid and free modalities.

