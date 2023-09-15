‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ entered the most important arc in its history: the Shibuya incident, which officially began in the previous chapter and which promises to bring us many emotions as the episodes progress. Given this situation, fans of the anime, which is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, are desperate to know what the fate of Gojo will be, who seems to have fallen into Geto’s plan.

If you want to know how the story of one of the most famous animes today will continue, in this note you can find all the details about the launch of chapter 9 of its second season.

When does episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 premiere?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’a series directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, the director of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, September 21, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

What time does episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 come out?

The ninth chapter of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’who will receive the title of ‘Opening of the portal’will premiere in Peru at 12.00 pm, as usual. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the corresponding schedules:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to watch episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE?

Just as it happened with the previous ones, episode 9 of the anime will premiere ONLINE in Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account and choose the plan of your choice. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

The Shibuya incident arc will have a total of 18 episodes, so the second season will have 23 chapters. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

However, if you want to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere because, only in this way, you can watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. , although as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

