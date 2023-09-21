After flooding social networks with complaints about the death in the manga ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ of one of the most beloved characters in history, fans will now have to face a new episode of the anime, which entered, a few chapters ago, into the arc of the Shibuya Incident, one of the most tragic of the series based on the work created by Gege Akutami. As confirmed, it will consist of 18 chapters, with a total of 23 episodes for the second season of the anime.

If you want to find out what will happen in the ninth chapter of one of the most successful animes of the moment worldwide, in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you don’t miss anything about its launch.

What time does episode 9 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed by Shota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, September 21, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 9 will premiere at 12:00 p.m. and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will have 23 episodes, so there is still no news about its third installment. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous chapters, episode 9 of the anime will be released ONLINE by Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.