In the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, we will continue to see the darker and more horrifying events that unfold in the Shibuya incident arc. In addition, after the return of Mahito and their brutal battle, the main character of the anime will be present and, as the fans would say, now the good part will begin, since the appearance of Gojo Satoru in this part of the plot marks the official beginning of a series of events that will cause important changes in history.

If you don’t want to miss any episode of the second season of ‘Jujutsu kaisen’ in its most important stage, here we leave you all the details about its next premiere, at what time and where to watch it online.

When does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 8 premiere?

‘Jujutsu kaisen’ Season 2 Chapter 8, which continues the Shibuya incident, will premiere on Thursday September 14, 2023. Now, after the brutal battle between Mahito and Mechamaru, we will see that Gojo Satoru must be present, which will mark the official start of the darkest arc that will unleash a high-risk war for the characters.

What time to see chapter 8, season 2, of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

In Peru, episode 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be seen from 12.00 pm, and will coincide with its release in Japan. Next, we leave you the schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain so you can enjoy the anime:

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to see chapter 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

Like the previous ones, episode 8 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be seen ONLINE atcrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. In addition, it is necessary to indicate that all the complete chapters of the first season of the anime are also available on this page.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ started the most important part of the anime. Photo: MAPPA

To access Crunchyroll content, you just need to create an account on the plan of your choice if you don’t have one. Also, if you want to test the application before having your user, you can try its free trial for 14 days.

