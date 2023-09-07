The fans of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ were shocked with the sixth episode of the second season of the anime, which not only marked its return after a three-week wait, but was also the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc, one of the most anticipated stories by fans. And, after the confirmation that season 2 will have a total of 23 chapters, we will all be waiting to know if the new stage of the series will be just as dramatic and tense as the one shown in the manga created by Gege Akutami.

Therefore, if you want to know what will happen in the new episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’HERE we will tell you everything you need to know about its launch so that you do not miss any detail.

YOU CAN SEE: When does chapter 7 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 come out and where to watch?

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 7, season 2 premiere?

The new episode, which belongs to the Shibuya Incident arc, will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The anime, directed byShota Goshozono,who replacedPark Sung-hoo,director of the first season, will show us the brutal battle between Mechamaru and Mahito, which promises to keep all fans on the edge of their seats.

The Shibuya Incident arc will have a total of 18 chapters. Photo: MAPPA

In Peru, episode 7 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere at 12.00 pm, and will coincide with its release in Japan. Next, we leave you the schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 6 [ESTRENO]: what time and where to see the Shibuya Arch?

Where to see the arc of the Shibuya Incident ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 7 of the anime will be released ONLINE incrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

YOU CAN SEE: When does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Chapter 6 premiere and where to watch?

Where to watch the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE ONLINE?

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can the series be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

#Jujutsu #Kaisen #season #chapter #PREMIERE #time #premiere