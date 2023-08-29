The moment of truth is yet to come. ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, an anime based on the manga of the same name created, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is very close to releasing its chapter 6, where the arc of the Shibuya Incident will be released, a story highly anticipated by fans that will bring many emotions from beginning to end and it is expected to have the same impact that shocked all those who have followed the story since its printed version.

Do you want to know from what time and how to watch the anime? In the following note, we will tell you all the details about the new episode of one of the best series in the history of the genre.

What time does chapter 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The sixth episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, as we know, will be released on Thursday August 31, 2023 and in Peru it will reach the platforms at 12:00 p.m., coinciding with its release in Japan. If you are in another Latin American country or Spain, then we leave you the list of the corresponding schedules:

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1.00 pm

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

How to watch episode 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 6 of the anime will be released ONLINE in crunchyroll, streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It is necessary to indicate that, on this page, you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others , although as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.