The time has finally come! All followers around the world of the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ story will be able to see the launch of the ‘Shibuya Incident’ arc, one of the most iconic and longest in the manga, and which will be appreciated in the anime. Prior to the premiere of episode 6 of the series, the developers took a three-week break in its transmission in order to review the first chapters of the season and thus prepare fans for what they will be about to see.

Do you want to know more details about the new arc? Do not worry, here we will give you all the information you need so that you are fully prepared at the time of its premiere.

What time does chapter 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ premiere?

The episode that will start the arc of the ‘Shibuya Incident’ can be seen from Thursday, August 31, 2023. As we had previously mentioned, the anime, which is based on the manga of the same name and which was created, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, had a stoppage in its transmission due to the change to which its story will undergo, since the first five episodes dealt with Satoru Gojo’s past, while the new story arc will cover the present.

In Peru, episode 6 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere at 12:00 pm, and will coincide with its release in Japan. Next, we leave you the schedules for other Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1.00 pm

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7.00 pm

Where to see the arc of the Shibuya Incident ONLINE?

As it happened with the previous chapters, episode 6 of the anime will be released ONLINE incrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

The anime will once again feature characters like Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. Photo: MAPPA

To enter this platform, you only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to test the application before having your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

If what you want is to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others ; although, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

