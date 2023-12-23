'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 was one of the highest-rated anime by fans of the genre. The series, which is very close to ending Shibuya incident arc, offered us a very good story, as well as great quality in terms of the fights. For this grand finale of the season, we will have the outcome of the battle between Yuji Itadori and Geto, who, remember, is under the possession of Kenjaku.

But, before the premiere of this long-awaited episode, in this note we will tell you all the details you need to know about its launch, so that you do not miss this outcome for the world, which promises to be the most tragic of the season. because it will give rise to the third installment of the anime, which still does not have an arrival date.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 chapter 22: release date, times and where to watch ONLINE

When does chapter 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 come out?

Chapter 23, the last of season 2 of'Jujutsu Kaisen'a series that is directed by Shota Goshozono —who replaced Park Sung-hoo, in charge of the first installment—,will premiere on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The famous anime, which was released for the first time in October 2020, would have more seasons in the future, to the happiness of all its fans, since the manga created by Gege Akutami continues in publication and already has 24 volumes, so there are still stories to tell in its adaptation.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2: how many chapters will the Shibuya Incident arc have?

What time does episode 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2, premiere?

Chapter 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'which will receive the title of'The Shibuya incident, portal closure',It will be broadcast in Peru starting at 12 pm, as usual. However, in case you are in another part of Latin America or in Spain, below we will show you the respective launch times, so that you do not miss any of this exciting finale:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: When does episode 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 premiere?

Where to watch chapter 23 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2 ONLINE?

To see the exciting episode 23, which will mark the end of season 2 of'Jujutsu Kaisen'you just have to enter the pageCrunchyroll,streaming platform specialized in the broadcast of animes. It is important to highlight that, within its content grid, you can find the complete episodes of the first installment of the series, so that you have no excuse not to see its incredible story.

Mahito met his end in the anime after the appearance of Geto, who absorbed him. Photo: LR/Mappa composition

If you want to access this service, it is necessary to create an account with the plan that best suits your needs. However, if you want to try the service before subscribing, you have the option of applying for its trial period, which lasts 14 days.

YOU CAN SEE: When does episode 21 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 premiere?

How to watch season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE and FREE?

To see the end of'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2, totally FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a few days after its official premiere, because only in this way will you be able to enjoy the series on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, at no cost. However, keep in mind that these pages specialize in piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, so you must enter these platforms at your own risk.

#39Jujutsu #Kaisen39 #season #chapter #release #date #times #watch #ONLINE