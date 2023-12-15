Chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2, could show us the beginning of the end of Mahito. After the arrival of Aoi Everything to Shibuya, the victory of Itadori about the curse seems to be assured, however, with two chapters left until the end of the second installment of the anime, things could take an unexpected turn. The adaptation of Gege Akutami's work is crossing the final stretch of the Shibuya Incident Arc, a narrative that left all fans stunned not only by the great story it showed, but also by the terrible losses they had to suffer.

Due to this, if you do not want to miss this exciting season finale, we invite you to read all the information we have for you, so that you can be on the lookout for the premiere of the penultimate chapter of the installment and which promises to take us to the maximum point of excitement. . Are you ready for the grand finale?

When does chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2 come out?

Episode 22 of season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'a series that is directed by Shota Goshozono, who replaced Park Sung-hoo, in charge of the first installment, will premiere on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The anime, which premiered for the first time in October 2020, could have more seasons in the future, to the happiness of all its fans, because Gege Akutami's manga continues to be published and already has 24 volumes, so that there is still history for a while.

What time does episode 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2, premiere?

'Jujutsu Kaisen'chapter 22, which will have as its title 'Metamorphosis, part 2', It will premiere in Peru at 12 pm, as usual. But if you are in another part of Latin America or in Spain, here we will show you the respective launch times, so that you don't miss any of its exciting story:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen', season 2 ONLINE?

To see what will be shown in chapter 22 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'you just have to enter the platform Crunchyroll, streaming page specialized in broadcasting this type of programs. It should be noted that within its catalog there are all the complete episodes of the first installment of the anime, so that you have no excuse not to see its incredible story.

Mahito was the biggest threat to Itadori in the second season of 'Jujutsu Kaisen'. Photo: Mappa

To access the platform, you need to create an account with the plan that best suits your needs. However, if you want to try the service before subscribing, you have the option of applying for its trial period, which lasts 14 days.

How to watch season 2 of 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE and FREE?

To be able to see 'Jujutsu Kaisen' ONLINE and FREE you will have to wait a few days after its official premiere, since that is the only way to enjoy anime on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, at no cost. However, you must keep in mind that these pages are dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, so you must enter their platforms at your own risk.

