‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is one of the best series of the year, according to anime fans, who were left speechless when they saw the quality of its second season. In it chapter 21 of this adaptation of Gege Akutami’s manga, we will see in action Aoi Everythingwho arrived in Shibuya with the purpose of helping Yuji in his confrontation with Mahito and defeat him once and for all. Will Itadori’s friend suffer the same fate as Nanami and Nobara?

If you want to know what will happen in the last episodes of this anime, which is crossing the last moments of the Shibuya Incident Arcthen you cannot miss this note, since we will tell you all the details that you should take into account, prior to its expected launch.

When does episode 21 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

He episode 21 from the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’now directed by Shota Goshozono instead of Park Sung-hoo, will air on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The series, which began airing in October 2020, seems to have a promising future with more seasons on the way, given that the original manga of Gege Akutami It continues its publication and already has 24 volumes.

What time does episode 21 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

He chapter 21 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’which will be titled ‘Metamorphosis’, will premiere in Peru at noon, as usual. For those who are in other countries in Latin America or Spain, here are the times when the episode will be released:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch chapter 21 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE?

The anime will continue to premiere online through Crunchyrolla streaming platform dedicated to this type of programs. It is worth mentioning that on this page you will have access to all the full episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, as well as since its initial release.

Nobara and Nanami were Mahito’s last victims in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: LR/Mappa composition

To access this series, it is necessary to create an account with the plan that best suits your needs. However, if you want to use the app before signing up, you can apply for the 14-day free trial it offers.

How to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you are looking to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for free and online, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, since some platforms, such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID and similar, offer the series for free. But it is crucial to keep in mind that these pages are dedicated to piracy and unauthorized distribution of content, which implies risks and responsibilities when accessing them.

