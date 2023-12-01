The second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ continues to leave its fans speechless. In the previous episode of the anime, we witnessed the death of Nobara at the hands of Mahito, bringing the suspense for the imminent battle between the villain and Yuji It keeps us all with pretty high expectations. This brutal confrontation could be the last of part 2 of the anime, which is just a few chapters away from its end and marks the end of the Shibuya Incident Arcwhich, as predicted, left anime fans completely shocked.

If you don’t want to miss any of the promising outcome of season 2 of the series, which is based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutamiwe invite you to read this article, in which we will give you all the details about its launch.

When does episode 20 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

The next chapter of the second season of the anime ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’now directed by Shota Goshozono instead of Park Sung-hoo, director of the first season, will air on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

It is relevant to mention that the series began its broadcast in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the original manga is still being published and has 24 volumes.

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, episode 20, season 2, premiere?

Episode 20 ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’titled ‘Good and evil, part 3’, will premiere in Peru at 12:00 pm, according to the usual schedule. For other countries in Latin America or Spain, here are the corresponding launch times:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch chapter 20 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE?

As has been the case since its inception, the anime will premiere online through Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It is important to note that on this page you will also have access to all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Itadori was left without a reaction after seeing Nobara’s outcome in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: Mappa

To access the platform, you simply have to create an account and choose the plan you prefer. If you want to try the app before signing up, you can take advantage of its free trial, which lasts 14 days.

How to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you are looking to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for free and online, you will have to wait a while after its official premiere, since some platforms, such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, offer to watch the series for free. However, it is important to keep in mind that these pages are dedicated to piracy and unauthorized dissemination of content, so accessing them carries risks and responsibilities.

