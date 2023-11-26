‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ consolidates itself, week after week, as one of the best animes of the year. The series, which is in its second season, is going through the Shibuya Incident Arc, which, as happened with the manga created by Gege Akutami, leaves fans breathless with its emotional confrontations, as well as the losses of beloved characters, whose stories have come to an end. In the previous chapter, we were able to see the end of Kento Nanami at the hands of Mahito, who will now have his sights set on Yujiwho returned after the massacre carried out by Sukuna.

If you want to know what the outcome of this fierce confrontation will be, which promises to be one of the best of this adaptation, we invite you to stay in this note, where we will tell you all the details of its premiere, as well as other details so that you do not lose anything from the current series.

When does episode 19 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

He chapter 19 from the second season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’an anime series that is directed by Shota Goshozono instead of Park Sung-hoo, director of the first season, will air on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

It is important to note that the series began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have several additional seasons, as the manga on which it is based is still being published and currently consists of 24 volumes.

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2, episode 19 premiere?

Episode 19 ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’whose title will be ‘Good and evil, part 2’, will premiere in Peru at 12:00 pm, as usual. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here are the corresponding times for its launch:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain: 6.00 pm

Where to watch episode 19 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2 ONLINE?

As has been the case since its release, the anime will be presented online via Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this genre. It is important to mention that all the complete episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ They are also available on this page.

After surviving Jogo’s attack chapters ago, Nanami was unable to elude Mahito. Photo: MAPPA

To access the platform, you simply need to create an account and select the plan you prefer. If you want to try the app before signing up, you can take advantage of its free trial period, which lasts 14 days.

How to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you are looking to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ for free and online, you will have to wait a while after its official launch. This is the only way to access the series for free on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID and others similar. However, it is important to keep in mind that these websites are dedicated to piracy and unauthorized distribution of content, so accessing them entails personal risks and responsibilities.

