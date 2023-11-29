Season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, a series based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, has been leaving all fans of the saga delighted, since followers consider that the Shibuya Incident Arc It is one of the best stories of the anime season of the year. As we remember, in the previous chapter, we witnessed the heartbreaking death of Nanami at the hands of Mahito, which will trigger a battle between the villain and Nobara, who finally appeared in Shibuya. Who will be the winner?

To know the outcome of this promising fight, we invite you to continue the following note: we will provide you with all the information about the premiere of the episode 19 of the series, which, despite having several problems with Mapits developer studio, has been offering us an unforgettable story.

What time does ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, episode 19, premiere?

The next episode of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed by Shota Goshozono, will debut on Thursday, November 30, 2023. It is important to remember that this anime began broadcasting in October 2020 and it is anticipated that it will have more seasons, since the original manga continues to be published and currently has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 19 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ It will be broadcast from 12:00 p.m.and will coincide with its premiere in Japan. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE?

As in the previous chapters, episode 19 of the anime will premiere online through Crunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. In addition, on this site you can access all the full episodes of the first season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To access this platform, you simply have to create an account and select the plan you prefer if you don’t already have one. If you want to use the app before signing up, you can take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Nobara will seek to avenge the death of Nanami, whose body was destroyed by Mahito. Photo: Mappa

How to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE and FREE?

If you are looking to see ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ free and online, the option would be to wait a while after the official premiere; In this way, you can find the series for free on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, it is important to mention that these pages are associated with piracy practices and unauthorized distribution of content, so entering them carries personal risks and responsibilities.

