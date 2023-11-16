The season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ becomes more and more interesting and exciting with the passage of its chapters. Currently, the Shibuya Incident Arc has been offering us great fights, like the one shown in the previous episode, in which Sukuna defeated Game. And, on this occasion, the ‘King of Curses’ could face Mahoraga, the ‘Sword of Eight Divergent Blades’, who made his appearance after the attack he suffered Megumi at the hands of Shigemo.

In order to enjoy the great episodes that the second season of the anime has been offering us, which is based on the manga of the same name created by Gege Akutamiin the following note we will give you all the information about the launch of your chapter 17which promises to leave us breathless.

YOU CAN SEE: When does episode 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 premiere?

What time does episode 17 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed byShota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment,will premiere on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 17 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will be broadcast from 12:00 p.m.and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 16, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous chapters, episode 17 of the anime will be released ONLINE byCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. On this page you can also find all the complete episodes of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 15, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Mahoraga made his appearance in Shibuya after Shigemo’s attack on Megumi. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

#Jujutsu #Kaisen #season #chapter #PREMIERE #time #watch #anime #ONLINE