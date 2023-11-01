Season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ became a resounding success. The anime based on the manga by Gege Akutami surprises its fans every week with the quality of the confrontations it shows, which are full of a lot of action, drama and uncertainty. If in the previous episode we saw a fierce fight between Choso and Yuji, for chapter 15 of the series we will witness the battle of Naobito, Nanami, Maki, Megumi and Tojiwho will join forces to defeat Dagon.

If you want to know what the outcome of said confrontation will be, in the following note we will give you all the details about the launch of chapter 15 of the anime, which is currently going through the Shibuya Incident Arc.

What time does episode 15 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed byShota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment,will premiere on Thursday, November 2, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru, chapter 15 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’It will be broadcast from 12:00 pm and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico: 11.00 am

11.00 am Colombia: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Ecuador: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Venezuela: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Chili: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Argentina: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Uruguay: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Spain:6.00 pm

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous chapters, episode 15 of the anime will be released ONLINE byCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

The quality of the battles in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ surprised all anime fans. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

