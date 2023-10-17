‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 13, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ continues to conquer fans of the manga created by Gege Akutami, since the second season of the anime is adapting the chapters that involve everything that happened in the Shibuya incident arc, one of the most important, and that could bring serious consequences for some characters. Now, in episode 13, we might see a fight against Touji, who has been revived.

In this note, we leave you all the information with the details you need to know so as not to miss anything from season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, which is already in chapter 13. Here we tell you how to watch the anime ONLINE.

What time does episode 13 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

Chapter 13 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’season 2, which will be titled‘Crimson Scales’will be released at 12.00 pm (Peruvian time) on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here are the corresponding premiere times:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Nanami’s arrival in Shibuya also excited ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ fans. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE?

season 2 of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’It is available ONLINE atCrunchyroll, so episode 13 and all the previous ones can be seen on said website. This is a streaming service specialized in exclusive anime content and is one of the audience’s favorites. It should be noted that, on this page, you will also find the entire first installment of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

