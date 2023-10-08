Chapter 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ brought us resurrections, ancient sorcerers and epic battles. As we know, the Shibuya arc is one of the most important in the anime and has fans of the series, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, waiting to see each new episode. In the last one, we saw the return of one of the villains who was killed by Gojo Satoru, Toji Fushiguro, so a confrontation between these two characters could be expected.

However, for this to be possible, Yuji Itadori He must continue fighting to reach his master, who remains locked up after Gento sealed his powers. Keep reading our complete guide so you know when and at what time to watch the next episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2.

When does episode 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

Toji Fushiguro was resurrected in chapter 11 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere its chapter 12 on Thursday October 12, 2023. As we saw in the previous episode, Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers who are on his side will continue trying to rescue Gojo Satoru of the sealing of Gento. However, before doing so, they must defeat the enemies that stand in their way, such as the curse experts, Grandma Ogami, her grandson, and Jiro Awasaka, who appeared in the post-credits scene.

What time does episode 12 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, come out?

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, will launch its chapter 12 starting at 12:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). However, in case you live in another country in the region or in Spain, below we show you the respective schedules so you can watch the new episode of the anime based on the manga of Gege Akutami:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 m.

Ecuador: 12.00 m.

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Yuji continues fighting to save Gojo in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE?

The second season of the anime ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ It can be viewed ONLINE exclusively from the website of Crunchyroll, a page specialized in all types of animated content. To access the fiction, you only need to have an account and an active subscription to the streaming platform. In case you still don’t decide to subscribe to the service, you can get a free 14-day trial.