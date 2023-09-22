‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ shook the networks with a leak of Gege Akutami’s manga, which left its fans shocked and upset, since a beloved character will die. However, in the anime, you can still see it displaying all its power, as is the case in the upcoming chapter. As we saw in episode 9 of the second season, Gojo Satoru, after falling into the trap of a supposed Geto, was sealed. ¿Yuji Itadori Will you be able to save him?

To find out what else will happen in the anime, keep reading our complete guide with all the details about when the next chapter of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

YOU CAN SEE: Main character of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ DIES in chapter 236 of the manga: who is it? [SPOILERS]

When does episode 10 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

Gojo Satoru was sealed in the anime ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

The second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ will premiere its chapter 10 on Thursday, September 28, 2023. This series directed by Shota Goshozono, who took over from Park Sung-hoo, the director of the first installment, will present an exciting episode in which we will see Yuji Itadori try to save Gojo Satoru from Geto’s trap.

What time to watch episode 10 of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Chapter 10‘Jujutsu Kaisen’which will receive the title ‘Confusion’, can be seen from 12.00 pm in Peru, as we are accustomed to. In case you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we leave you a list with the corresponding times to watch the new episode of the anime:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 2: release date, time and how to watch the anime on Netflix

Geto’s body has been invaded by another villain in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, ONLINE?

All episodes of season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ can be viewed ONLINE atCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in anime content. Here you will also find the full previous episodes. To access this service, you will only have to create an account and choose the plan of your choice. If you want to try the application before you have your user, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

#Jujutsu #Kaisen #season #chapter #release #date #times #watch #ONLINE