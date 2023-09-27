‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is probably the anime of the moment, since after the death of an important character was revealed in the last chapter of the manga, all the fans who were immersed in sadness took refuge in the series, which is spending its most tense episodes since the premiere of the Shibuya Incident arc. In the new episode, we will see what will happen to Gojo, who was locked up in the Prison Kingdom by Geto, the same one who is under Kenjaku’s control.

If you don’t want to miss anything from the next episode of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen‘, below we will leave you the COMPLETE GUIDE so that you can follow the minute by minute of the series based on the manga created by Gege Akutami.

What time does episode 10 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, season 2, premiere?

The new episode of the second season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’series directed byShota Goshozonowho took over from Park Sung-hoo, director of the first installment,will premiere on Thursday, September 28, 2023. It should be remembered that the anime began airing in October 2020 and is expected to have more seasons, since the manga on which it is based is still in publication and has 23 volumes.

In Peru,‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ episode 10 will premiere at 12:00 p.m.and will coincide with its launch in Japan. Below, we leave you the schedules for other countries in Latin America and Spain:

Mexico: 11.00 am

Colombia: 12.00 pm

Ecuador: 12.00 pm

Venezuela: 1.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 2.00 pm

Uruguay: 2.00 pm

Spain: 7.00 pm

Geto returned from the dead, but this time under Kenjaku’s control. Photo: MAPPA

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ONLINE?

As with the previous ones, episode 10 of the anime will be released ONLINE byCrunchyroll, a streaming platform specialized in this type of programs. It should be noted that on this page you can also find all the complete chapters of the first season of‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

To enter this platform, you will only have to create an account in the plan of your choice in case you do not have one. If you want to enter the application before you have your username, you can access its free trial for 14 days.

Where to watch ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 ONLINE for FREE?

However, if what you want is to see‘Jujutsu Kaisen’FREE and ONLINE, you will wait a while after the official premiere, because only in this way can you watch the series at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others; although, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

