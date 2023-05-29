













What is essential is to have a wig with short, slightly disheveled white hair. To what has been said before, we must add that the eyelashes and even eyebrows of this character must have the same coloration.

A pair of black glasses is also required, in the case of playing Gojo in his youth in Jujutsu Kaisenor a band of cloth around the eyes.

Well, the first thing is what the cosplayer niicosercos did, whose photos you can see in this note. Now, it should be noted that it is up to each cosplayer whether he wants to show his eyes or not.

In the case of this recreation This is how Niicosercos decided and what is necessary is to resort to light blue pupils.

That is to be able to recreate Satoru Gojo’s eyes in Jujutsu Kaisenwhich even have a slightly hypnotic appearance.

To the aforementioned we must add an outfit according to the appearance of this character. It is the full blue-purple outfit that Gojo usually wears in the series.

What seems clear is that niicosercos decided to represent this professor before Yuji Itadori entered the scene. This representation is not bad.

the anime of Jujutsu Kaisen It will return in the summer of this year with its second season, and again, from the hands of MAPPA.

The first half of the series will focus on Gojo’s student adventures alongside Suguru Geto.

This part of the story will allow us to learn more about the past of this character, and perhaps one of the issues addressed is the reason why he is so powerful. Virtually any enemy is lost in front of him.

As seen in the most recent advances of the anime, Gojo’s power level is tremendous, and that he was just a student. Something he is also known for is being irreverent and not respecting authority.

He especially loves to provoke his elders. But that doesn’t stop him from being an excellent teacher. It is certain that this will not be the last Satoru Gojo cosplay to appear online; expect a lot more when the anime returns in July.

